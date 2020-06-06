316 fresh infections take Haryana Covid-19 tally to 3,597

Haryana on Friday recorded 316 fresh Covid-19 cases, 153 of them from the worst-hit Gurugram district, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,957, officials said.

Of the new cases, 59 were reported from Faridabad district, 22 from Charkhi Dadri, 14 from Palwal, 12 from Kurukshetra, 11 from Rewari, nine from Hisar, seven from Karnal, six from Ambala, four each from Rohtak and Narnaul, three each from Nuh and Fatehabad, two each from Jind, Jhajjar and Sirsa and one each from Kaithal, Panipat and Panchkula, as per the health bulletin.

Total active COVID-19 infections in the state stand at 2,364 while 1,209 patients have recovered. With 1,227 active cases, Gurugram district alone accounts for over 50 % of total active cases in the state.

As many as 945 more people have tested positive in the state in the last three days with Gurgaon and Faridabad accounting for 72% of these cases.

SIX CASES IN AMBALA

Six people, including a 9-year-old girl, have tested positive for the virus in Ambala.Chief medical officer Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “A 75-year-old woman from khatik mandi and a 9-year-old girl from Barara, who had returned from Delhi have tested positive. Besides, a Karnataka returnee and another person who returned from Maharashtra are among the new cases.” The samples of a Dubai-returnee and a Nahan resident have also turned out to be positive.

The tally in Ambala now stands at 76 of which 29 are active cases.

SEVEN FRESH INFECTIONS IN KARNAL

Seven fresh infections have been reported from Karnal, taking the total number of cases in the district to 81, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said. The new patients include a 47-year-old woman from Shiv Colony, two youths aged 20 and 25 from Ward Taraori, a 27-year-old man from Mukhapuri village, a 28-year-old man from Preetam Nagar, a 26-year-old man of Bhaini Khurd village and a 24-year-old man from Banso Gate locality of Karnal city.

“All patients had a travel history to other states and have been admitted at Mulana Medical College and Hospital, Ambala,” the DC said. Active cases in the district are 42.

FOUR CASES IN PANIPAT

Four people have tested positive for the virus in Panipat, taking the number of cases in the district to 70, officials said. Health department officials said all patients have a travel history to Mumbai.

CMO Sant Lal Verma said the new patients include a 58-year-old woman from Ughrakheri village, a 16-year-old girl and two men from Beholi village. The fourth patient is a 65-year-old man from Sector 11 of Panipat city. They have been shifted to BPS Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, Sonipat. The family of infected persons have been quarantined and their samples will be sent for testing.

KURUKSHETRA RECORDS FOUR NEW CASES

Four people, including two women, have tested positive in Kurukshetra, taking the number of active cases to 26. CMO Sukhbir Singh said the infected persons include a 32-year-old woman from Umri village, a 37-year-old woman from Barna village, a 58-year-old man from Thaska Mirji village and a 42-year-old man from Mohan Nagar. They were in contact with already positive cases and have been admitted at Covid19 hospital in Mulana of Ambala district.

50-YEAR-OLD MAN TESTS POSITIVE IN KAITHAL

A 50-year-old man tested positive in Siwan village of Kaithal district, taking the number of infected persons to 34. CMO Rakesh Sehl said the new patient had recently returned from Gurugram and his family members have been quarantined. He has been admitted at Covid 19 hospital in Agroha of Hisar district.

A 21-year-old youth has tested positive in Yamunanagar. Civil surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya said, “The youth, who is a resident of Delhi, came for some labour work at a factory in Yamunanagar on June 1 with two of his friends and he has tested positive.” The total cases in the district are now 10 with only one active case.

LESS THAN 30 % PATIENTS ADMITTED IN HOSPITALS

As many as 12 Covid-19 positive patients, constituting less than 0.6 % of the total active cases in Haryana, are critically ill and have been put on ventilator and oxygen support. Statistics showed that less than 30 % of total Covid-19 patients were admitted in 12 health institutions across the state as on Friday.

“This meant that about 70% patients in the state are in home isolation or were quarantined at paid isolation facilities as most of them were either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms,’’ a health official said.

As per the revised guidelines issued by Union ministry of health, persons clinically identified as a very mild case or pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer were eligible for home isolation provided they have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and quarantining the family contacts. The Gurugram district administration has also arranged paid isolation facilities in budget hotels for those who do not have enough space at home to get quarantined.

“Moreover, out of the 12 critically ill Covid-19 patients in the state on Friday, only four were on ventilator and eight on oxygen support,’’ an official said.