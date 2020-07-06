31K teachers’ posts vacant in Haryana’s government schools

Government schools across Haryana present a poor state of affairs with 31,232 of the sanctioned 1,27,794 teachers’ posts lying vacant.

The information was revealed by the Haryana school education department in response to an RTI (right to information) query made by Rewari-based social activist Saket Dhingra.

Posts of principals, headmasters, elementary school headmaster and trained graduate teachers are also vacant.

As per the RTI, around 1,27,794 teachers’ posts have been sanctioned, of which 84,447 are regular teachers and 12,144 guest teachers. However, 31,232 posts are lying vacant.

The RTI also revealed that 1,864 posts of headmaster (elementary school) of the sanctioned 5,664 posts, 831 posts of headmasters (high school) of 1,143 sanctioned posts, 757 posts of head teacher (primary) of 2,583 posts and 803 posts of principal (senior secondary schools) of 2,189 sanctioned posts are vacant.

Among posts for post graduate teachers, 1,629 posts of 1,966 posts for computer teachers are vacant, 1,288 posts of 5,705 posts for English teachers are vacant, 2, 064 of 4,977 posts for mathematic teachers are vacant and 5,647 posts of junior basic teachers (JBT) of 41,261 sanctioned posts are yet to be filled.

The RTI report says 1,612 posts of 5,903 for trained graduate physical-education teachers and 3,011 of 5,164 posts for drawing teachers are vacant.

Social activist Saket Dhingra said the state government was not serious about education: “I had filed the RTI application to know the status of education in the state. The data reveals poor state of education in government-run schools across 22 districts of Haryana. Over 24% teachers’ posts are vacant and the state government has frizzed new recruitments for a year due to covid-19 crises,” the activist said.

“The government has failed to construct new school and is focusing on shutting down already established government schools. How will students get education, if teachers are not recruited,” the activist added.

SEEKING DETAILS OF TEACHERS, STUDENTS THROUGH ONLINE PORTAL: EDUCATION MINISTER

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said the school education department was seeking details of teachers and students through online portal.

“After that we will open online transfer for teachers by the next month and send them to schools where posts are lying vacant. The actual shortage of teachers will be known after getting details of enrolled students by the end of this month. Posts of principals in senior secondary schools, headmasters in high schools, elementary school headmasters in middle school and head teacher in primary schools are promotional posts. We have invited the cases of promotion and the same will be done soon”, the minister added.