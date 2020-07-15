Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 32 fresh virus cases in Himachal, tally now 1,341

32 fresh virus cases in Himachal, tally now 1,341

Eleven cases were reported in Bilaspur, Nine in Solan, six in Kullu, three in Chamba, two in Una and one Sirmaur.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 22:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Dharamshala

A health worker screens a passengers at the bus stand in Mandi on Wednesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 32 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s tally to 1,341, officials said.

Eleven cases were reported in Bilaspur, nine in Solan, six in Kullu, three in Chamba, two in Una and one Sirmaur.

In Bilaspur, nine migrant labourers from Bihar have been infected. They were engaged in building work at Hydro-Engineering College campus at Bandla. One of the labourer had tested positive three days ago after which others were quarantined at the college campus.

Three labourers tested positive early in the morning while seven more cases were detected in the afternoon. Besides, a woman, who had returned from Delhi, has also tested positive in the district.



In Chamba, a 29-year-old woman and 5-year-old girl from Salooni sub-division have tested positive. A 23-year-old pregnant woman from Mohalla Govindgarh of Nahan town in Sirmaur district has also contracted the disease. The woman was undergoing treatment at a hospital where her Covid-19 test came out positive. She has been shifted to a Covid-care centre and her primary contacts are being traced.

In Kullu district, six people tested positive, including a 31-year-old man, who had returned from to Delhi from Sudan on July 4 and from there he arrived in Kullu and was under home quarantine.

Nine cases were reported in Solan and two in Una late evening. Their details are awaited.

ACTIVE CASES RISE TO 351

Special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said active cases in the state have reached 351 as 966 people have been cured till date. The recovery rate in the state is 72.03% %.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 314 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 276 cases. Solan has 268 cases, Una 146, Chamba 71, Shimla 62, Bilaspur 63, Sirmaur 47, Mandi 40, Kinnaur 36, Kullu 14 and Lahaul-Spiti district four.

CM directs district authorities to keep strict vigil on migrant labourers

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday directed all district authorities to keep a strict vigil on arrival of migrant labourers particularly in industrial units.

He was addressing a meeting of deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and chief medical officers through video conferencing.

The CM said the state government has decided that industrialists or their contractors will be allowed to bring labourers after due approval of the administration and will be kept in quarantine as per guidelines issued by the health department.

He said big industrial units will have to create adequate quarantine facilities, whereas small units can pool for creating the quarantine facility. He also directed the industries and labour and employment departments to keep a strict vigil on industrial units to follow the SoPs issued from time to time.

The government has decided not to open the temples and other religious places in the state to avoid overcrowding, the CM said.

He directed the officers to strictly enforce the decision of not allowing more than 50 people in marriages and other family functions.

The chief medical officers have been asked to increase testing capacity of Covid-19 in their respective districts. He said all persons with symptoms should be invariably tested for the virus besides ensuring proper testing of all the primary and secondary contacts of patients.

Thakur said about 1,560 residents have arrived from 78 cities of 61 countries and all of them were examined medically. He said out of these 1,117 persons arrived at New Delhi Airport, 192 at Amritsar Airport and 248 persons at Chandigarh International Airport. He said 613 flights were attended by the officers of the state government at New Delhi, Amritsar and Chandigarh airports.

The CM also directed the deputy commissioners to be more vigilant keeping in view the rainy season. He said this may increase the cases of viral and related ailments causing extra burden on health institutions. He also directed the superintendents of police to keep strict vigil on persons furnishing false information about their origin of arrival as well as Covid-19 status.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, wife test positive for Covid-19, hospitalised
Jul 15, 2020 22:05 IST
78-year-old man from Sector 19 is Chandigarh’s 11th Covid fatality
Jul 15, 2020 22:05 IST
Shortage of beds, ICU and no contact tracing
Jul 15, 2020 22:01 IST
PCB looks to start domestic season in October at select venues
Jul 15, 2020 21:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.