32 in fray for Phase-1 of DDC polls, panchayat bypolls in Kathua

11 candidates withdraw nomination, four elected unopposed

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 00:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Kathua

Thirty-two candidates are in the fray for Phase-I of the District Development Council (DDC) elections and panchayat bypolls in Kathua district that are slated for November 28.

The district election authority said 11 of the 47 nominees had withdrawn their candidature on the last date of withdrawal — November 16. Four candidates withdrew from the DDC election race while seven aspiring sarpanches drew their name ahead of the fight.

Four candidates won the posts of panch unopposed. The announcement was made by returning officers of the panchayat halqas. Those elected unopposed, include three candidates from Bani block and one candidate from Duggan.

Phase-5 :November 23 last date to file nominations

Kathua district panchayat election officer Om Prakash Bhagat has issued a notification for Phase - 5 of the Panchayat byelections to fill the vacant sarpanch and panch seats in the panchayat Halqas of Marheen and Gujroo-Nagrota blocks.

The notification issued by DEPO also includes a schedule of elections for the district development council polls in Marheen and Gujroo-Nagrota constituencies.

As per the notification, the last date for filing nomination for sarpanch, panch and DDC seats is November 23. the nominations will be scrutinised on November 24. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26 while polls are scheduled to be held on December 10.

