32, including SHO, test positive for Covid-19 in Pathankot, Gurdaspur

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 15:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Amritsar

Nineteen people, including a station house officer (SHO), tested positive for Covid-19 in Pathankot on Wednesday, officials said.

Pathankot deputy commissioner (DC) GS Khaira said, “Nineteen of 245 people whose reports were received from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19.”

“A 32-year-old SHO at Pathankot Division’s Number 1 Police Station was among the 19 people to test positive. A four-year-old boy has also tested positive,” the DC said, adding that health department was tracing the contacts and source of infection.”

“All the patients have been isolated in hospitals and are stable. All policemen who came in contact with the SHO will be quarantined. So far, the district has recorded 113 Covid-19 cases, of which 52 are active,” the DC said.



13 INFECTED IN GURDASPUR

Gurdaspur civil surgeon Dr Kishan Chand said, “On Wednesday, 13 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported. One patient is a resident of Gurdaspur, one of Kamo Nangal village, two of Dhaliwal and nine of Batala. All patients are the direct contacts of previously diagnosed Covid-19 patients.”

