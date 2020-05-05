Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 32 test positive for Covid-19 in Fazilka

32 test positive for Covid-19 in Fazilka

All patients had returned from Nanded and are asymptomatic

Updated: May 05, 2020 13:17 IST

By Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Hindustan Times/Ferozepur

Of the 36 patients, seven belong to Jalalabad, 10 to Fazilka and 14 to Abohar sub-division while one was from Rajasthan. (Representative Image/Reuters )

Thirty-two people tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Fazilka on Tuesday.

Fazilka civil surgeon Harchand Singh said, “Last night, we received the reports of 33 persons who had entered the state on April 28. Of them, 30 were found positive while three tested negative.”

Two other patients tested positive in the afternoon, taking the number of positive cases to 36.

“All newly diagnosed persons had returned from Nanded and were asymptomatic,”said the civil surgeon.



Of the 36 patients, seven belong to Jalalabad, 10 to Fazilka and 14 to Abohar sub-division while one was from Rajasthan.

So far, 81 pilgrims have returned from Nanded in the district. Only the reports of 73 people have been received so far, of which 36 were found positive while eight reports are awaited.

As many as 1,409 samples have been collected, 645 reports have been received and 764 results are pending so far.

