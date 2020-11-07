Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / 32-year-old ends life, wife booked in Ludhiana

32-year-old ends life, wife booked in Ludhiana

Deceased left a suicide note accusing her and another man of forcing him to take the extreme step

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The wife of a 32-year-old man was booked after the latter ended his life by slitting his wrist at his home on Dhandhra road on Saturday and left a suicide note accusing her and another man of forcing him to take the extreme step.

The victim died due to blood loss and based on the complaint of his father, the police lodged an FIR for abetment to suicide against his wife and a man named Deepak of Jagraon.

Assistant sub-inspector Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the victim had strained relations with his wife, who was living with her parents along with their children.

On Saturday, the man slit his wrist with a sharp-edged blade in his room. His father was first to see the lifeless body of his son lying in the room in a pool of blood.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Nov 07, 2020 23:01 IST
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Nov 07, 2020 23:12 IST
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
Nov 07, 2020 23:41 IST
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
Nov 07, 2020 23:05 IST

latest news

Woman, 4-year-old son fall to death from 17th floor apartment in Greater Noida west
Nov 08, 2020 00:02 IST
Amazon employee booked in Noida for fraud worth ₹7.75 lakh
Nov 08, 2020 00:01 IST
Witerati: Chithi chithi gang gang
Nov 08, 2020 00:01 IST
Noida police to issue ‘green’ fire cracker licence for three days
Nov 08, 2020 00:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.