32-year-old woman held with 78g heroin in Chandigarh

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 01:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 32-year-old woman of Pinjore was arrested with 78.42 gram heroin, the police said on Monday. The accused was identified as Rekha who worked as a labourer and got into supplying heroin to make easy money. She was arrested near Khuda Lahora bridge in Chandigarh on Sunday. Police said Rekha had been supplying heroin for the last two years. During preliminary questioning, she told the police that she would get the heroin for ₹2,000 per gram from Delhi and sell the same for ₹4,000 to ₹4,500 in the tricity. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered. The accused was on Monday produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

THEFT IN COOLER FACTORY

Thieves targeted a factory in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on the intervening night of August 1/2, the police said on Monday. In his complaint, owner Paramjit Singh, 47, of Sector 38 told the police that he was into the business of making almirahs and coolers. He said that on the morning of August 2, he got a call from his servant informing him that the locks of the main door of the factory had been broken. A cooler, 12 cooler motors and a screwdriver were reported stolen from the factory. A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

