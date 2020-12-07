Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 324 new cases surface in Chandigarh tricity area, five dead

324 new cases surface in Chandigarh tricity area, five dead

Chandigarh and Panchkula reported two deaths each, while Mohali confirmed one fatality.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 01:20 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Visitors carrying masks in their hands instead of wearing them, increasing the risk of spread of Covid-19 infection, at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As many as 324 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Sunday, even as five patients also succumbed to the virus.

With the death of a 65-year-old woman from Sector 49 and a 39-year old man from Sector 52, Chandigarh’s death toll reached 291. While the woman also had diabetes and hypertension, the male patient was suffering from pneumonia.

The city’s case tally also rose to 18,027 with 101 fresh cases. Among these, 922 patients are still infected. A total of 60 patients were discharged on Sunday.



In Mohali, besides one death, 157 new cases surfaced, taking the total to 16,325.

Out of the 157 cases, 120 were from Mohali city, eight from Kharar, seven from Gharuan, six each from Kurali, Dera Bassi and Dhakoli, three from Banur and one from Lalru.

Also on Sunday, 133 patients recovered from the disease, bringing down the number of active patients to 2,279. Till now, 13,755 patients have been cured, while 291 have died.

The latest fatalities in Panchkula were a 79-year-old man from Sector 25, and an 83-year-old woman from Sector 17. They were both suffering from hypertension, while the former also had diabetes. With this, the death toll reached 133.

The district also reported 66 new infections. Of the total 9,111 cases in Panchkula so far, 536 are active and 8,442 patients have recovered.

While 52 cases were from Panchkula city, remaining were reported from Haripur, Kalka, Kharag Mangoli, Mansa Devi Complex, Mouli, Pinjore and Rampur Jangi.

