33 Ludhiana students clear Punjab state talent search exam

Only 33 out of the total 2,739 students from the district, who appeared for the Punjab state talent search examination (PSTSE), were able to clear it. Of 33, 20 are girls.

The result was declared by the State Council Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on their website ssa.org. punjab on Thursday.

These students will get Rs 200 as stipend per month from Class 9 to 12.

Ektapreet Kaur, a student of Shaheed-E-Azam Sukhdev Thapar Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar, scored 144 marks which is the highest in the district.

Sindhu Kumari of Government High School, Pondari, scored 136 marks, while Gurbachan Singh of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Miller Ganj, secured 135 marks in the test.

District topper Ektapreet Kaur, said, “I worked hard and my teachers also guided me which led me to score well in the exam. I have opted for non-medical stream in Class 11 and have taken admission in Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University.”

Aiming to become an engineer, Kaur said, “I will save the scholarship amount to pursue higher studies after Class 12.”

Her father, Gurpiar Singh, is a carpenter and mother, Simran Kaur, is a homemaker.

Swaranjit Kaur, district education officer, secondary, Ludhiana, congratulated the students for clearing the exam and lauded the efforts made by the teachers and principals for motivating the students to appear in this scholarship exam.

“This stipend will enable my students to continue with their studies in future,” she added.

Three students of Shaheed-E-Azam Sukhdev Thapar Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar, and two students each of Government Senior Secondary School, Uksi; Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU; Government Senior Secondary School, Kundanpuri; and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, cleared the exam.

A total of 476 students from across the state cleared the exam which was conducted on February 16.