Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 33% of inmates released from Kapurthala jail over past 2 months

33% of inmates released from Kapurthala jail over past 2 months

1,150 prisoners have walked out; was housing over 3,500 prisoners against a capacity of 3,000 when the lockdown began; those released have been granted bail/parole between 45 and 60 days

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kapurthala

Authorities have stopped lodging fresh violators in the jail to contain the spread of covid-19.

The modern jail in the district has released almost a third of its inmates (1,150) over the past two months, since the lockdown due to covid-19 began in the country. These inmates were either granted bail or parole as a precautionary measure following a direction by the state government, and more prisoners are expected to come out in the next few days.

The jail has a capacity for around 3,000 inmates, but was accommodating over 3,500 prisoners two months ago, giving the jail authorities a tough time in ensuring order at the facility. Authorities have stopped lodging fresh violators in the jail to contain the spread of covid-19.

A jail officer said that bail and parole were initially for 45-60 days, which is extendable according to the government’s order. Jail superintendent Baljit Singh Ghuman said there were now around 2,400 inmates and a drive to screen them was launched on Wednesday. Nodal officer for covid-19 at Kapurthala civil hospital Dr Sandeep Dhawan said some samples had been taken and a drive was on to screen patients.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Navi Mumbai records 96 new cases
Jun 04, 2020 01:45 IST
KDMC records 62 new cases, 1 death
Jun 04, 2020 01:36 IST
Oppn slams Khattar govt on Covid data mismatch
Jun 04, 2020 01:21 IST
Early sown paddy destroyed in Karnal
Jun 04, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.