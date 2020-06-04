33% of inmates released from Kapurthala jail over past 2 months

The modern jail in the district has released almost a third of its inmates (1,150) over the past two months, since the lockdown due to covid-19 began in the country. These inmates were either granted bail or parole as a precautionary measure following a direction by the state government, and more prisoners are expected to come out in the next few days.

The jail has a capacity for around 3,000 inmates, but was accommodating over 3,500 prisoners two months ago, giving the jail authorities a tough time in ensuring order at the facility. Authorities have stopped lodging fresh violators in the jail to contain the spread of covid-19.

A jail officer said that bail and parole were initially for 45-60 days, which is extendable according to the government’s order. Jail superintendent Baljit Singh Ghuman said there were now around 2,400 inmates and a drive to screen them was launched on Wednesday. Nodal officer for covid-19 at Kapurthala civil hospital Dr Sandeep Dhawan said some samples had been taken and a drive was on to screen patients.