35 police officers transferred in Himachal

Shimla additional superintendent of police (ASP, CID) Brijesh Sood is now ASP chief minister security, while Sushil Kumar who was posted as ASP CM security has been posted as ASP district Sirmaur

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 20:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Thirty-five Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPPS) officers were transferred on Saturday.

Shimla additional superintendent of police (ASP, CID) Brijesh Sood is now ASP chief minister security, while Sushil Kumar who was posted as ASP CM security has been posted as ASP district Sirmaur.

ASP Solan Shiv Kumar is the new Solan home guard commandand. Narender Kumar is the Baddi ASP, Badri Singh is Sakoh ASP 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRBn), Bhupinder Singh is ASP Traffic Tourist and Railways Police (TT and R), Shimla; Puneet Raghu is ASP 1st IRBn Bangarh, Una; and Ashish Sharma is ASP, Mandi.

Rajender Kumar is deputy superintendent of police (DSP) IRBn Jungleberi, Hamirpur; Madan Kant is DSP fifth IRBn Bassi, Bilaspur; Navdeep Singh is sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Baddi, Solan; Braham Dass Bhatia is SDPO Baijnath, Kangra; Manohar Lal is DSP third IRBn Pandoh, Mandi; Vikas Kumar Dhiman is DSP (CID) Dharamshala; Khajana Ram is DSP Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Sundernagar, Mandi; Ram Prasad Jaswal is DSP sixth IRBn Dhaula Kuan, Sirmaur; Puran Chand is DSP fourth IRBn Jungleberi, Hamirpur; Rahul Sharma is DSP fifth IRBn Bassi, Bilaspur; Madan Lal Dhiman is DSP sixth IRBn Dhaula Kuan, Sirmaur; Anil Kumar is DSP first IRBn Bangarh, Una; Shakti Singh is SDPO Sangrah, Sirmaur; Ramakant Thakur is DSP (HQ) Una; Ram Karan is DSP state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB) Chamba; Ajay Kumar is DSP State Vigilance and ACB, Kullu and he will also hold additional charge of SV and ACB in Lahaul-Spiti district; Varun Patial is DSP SV and ACB Shimla , Chander Shekhar is DSP first Himachal Pradesh Armed Police (HPAP) Junga, Shimla; Ravinder Kumar is DSP State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Junga, Shimla; Raj Kumar is SDPO, Chopal, Shimla; Sanjay Kuamr is DSP SV and ACB Bilaspur, Rajeev Mehta is DSP SV and ACB Kinnaur at Reckongpeo; Anil Kumar as SDPO Ghumarvin, Bilaspur; Sher Singh is SDPO Salooni, Chamba; Lokender Singh is SDPO Padhar, Mandi; Om Prakash is DSP third IRBn Pandoh, Mandi; and Anil Thakur has been transferred to the post of DSP sixth IRBn Dhaula Kuan, Sirmaur.



