35-quintal iron rods robbed from construction site in Ludhiana

A gang of miscreants robbed 35-quintal iron rods from an under-construction factory in Kasabad on Tuesday. As many as 10 unidentified people have been booked by the Basti Jodhewal police.

The case has been registered based on the complaint of the owner of the factory, Sanjiv Jain, a resident of Surya Vihar in Rishi Nagar.

Jain said construction material was dumped at the site in heavy quantity. He added that 10 people with weapons turned up at the site in a truck, overpowered the security guard, and fled after the iron rods into their vehicle.

Following this, the security guard informed him, and he immediately sounded the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the case has been registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area to trace the accused, he added.