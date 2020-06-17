Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 35-year-old man found murdered in Amritsar

35-year-old man found murdered in Amritsar

The victim’s body was disposed off at a plot on 88-Feet Road

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Amritsar

(Representative Image/HT  )

A 35-year-old man was found dead in a plot on 88-Feet Road here on Wednesday.

Police said the victim, Ravi Kumar of Majitha Road, a waiter, was murdered elsewhere and his body was disposed off at the plot.

The incident came to light around 7am. There were some injury marks on the body,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP-North) Sarabjit Singh.

The victim’s younger brother Rahul Kumar said his brother had gone somewhere on Tuesday night with one Manjit Singh and Sona, but didn’t return. “On Wednesday morning, the police informed us of my brother’s murder. We believe that Manjit and Sona killed my brother and left his body on the plot,” he said.



“We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station against unidentified persons,” the ACP said.

The victim is survived by his mother, brother, wife and three children—a daughter and two sons.

