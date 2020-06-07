36-year-old man injured in Friday’s hit and run dies at PGIMER

Sections
Updated: Jun 07, 2020 18:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: A motorcyclist hit by a Toyota Innova near the Sector 49 petrol pump on Friday evening succumbed to his injuries on Saturday even as police continued efforts to trace the owner of the car that sped away from the spot after the accident.

The deceased, 36-year-old Sukhwinder Singh of Burail Village in Sector 45, worked as a mechanic. His motorcycle was hit on the side by the Innova that eyewitnesses said was driving over the speed limit and did not slow down after the crash.

Even as passers by called an ambulance and moved Sukhwinder Singh to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), he succumbed to his head injuries on Saturday.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and added 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 49 police station against the unidentified driver.



Police said the car was registered at Patiala, adding that a team had gone to the registered address but could not find the car. “We have received inputs on the whereabouts of the driver and will arrest him shortly,” an official privy to the matter said.

There have been 15 fatalities in 13 accidents this year. This was the second mishap after the lockdown was imposed on March 24.

On May 16, an unidentified car had hit 67-year old Kaushalya while she was walking near the Gurdwara at the PGIMER Campus.

