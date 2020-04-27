369 J&K, Ladakh students return from Rajasthan’s Kota

As many as 369 Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh students, who were stranded in Kota, Rajasthan, returned to Jammu on Monday. (Nitin Kanotra / HT)

A group of 369 students, hailing from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, reached here on Monday from Kota in Rajasthan onboard 15 SRTC buses, officials said.

The students, who were taking coaching for various professional courses in Kota were left stranded since March 25, when nationwide lockdown was announced.

Kathua deputy magistrate OP Bhagat said, “A total of 369 students reached Lakhanpur on Monday morning around 7 am. After screening, breakfast was provided to them before sending everyone to their respective districts. As many as 213 from Kashmir were sent to Srinagar and 186, including 30 parents from Jammu province, were sent to their respective districts. Those from Jammu will be reaching their destinations by this (Monday) evening.”

Bhagat said that as per guidelines they will be kept in administrative quarantine before being sent to their homes.

“During screening by the health teams at Lakhapur, no symptoms were noticed among the students but still they have to be quarantined as per the guidelines,” he said.

An official the Ladakh UT administration said, “Ladakh will be getting back first batch comprising 57 Ladakhi students from Kota.”

He thanked the government of J&K for its cooperation.

A total of 15 SRTC buses from J&K were pressed into service to bring back the students.

A girl medical aspirant said, “Soon after the lockdown, almost all the students left for their native places. Coaching classes have been closed since March 25 and we also started facing problems of food. We talked to the officials concerned and also tweeted to the J&K governor.”

“When Article 370 was revoked last year, we began to doubt government’s concern towards us, however, the way the administration swung into action after our appeal, we felt very satisfied. If the progress and development (the response) continue to takes place like this, we don’t think anyone would question abrogation of the Article 370,” she added.

J&K residents stranded in HP arrive in Kathua

Kathua: A group of 250 residents of Jammu and Kashmir who were stranded in Himachal Pradesh due to the lockdown arrived in Lakhanpur here on Sunday.

OP Bhagat, deputy commissioner, Kathua, said that these people are being sent to their respective districts in buses after medical screening.

“From Saturday, people from Himachal Pradesh have started coming. 156 people were brought on Saturday and 250 reached on Sunday. Some people are coming here on foot. We have held 168 people. We have kept them in quarantine centres,” Bhagat said.

“Protocol will be followed and those coming by bus will be sent to their districts in buses. They will be medically screened and made to fill a self-declaration form,” he said.

Riaz Ahmed, a resident of Kulgam, said that he was in quarantine for 27 days in Himachal Pradesh.

“I was in quarantine in Himachal for 27 days . There was no hope earlier. I will follow guidelines of social distancing,” he said.

Another resident Javed Ahmed said, “I was there in Himachal for 27 days. It’s good to come back home and be with my family.”