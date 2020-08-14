Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 37 girls hired by IOCL at Chandigarh Police job fair

37 girls hired by IOCL at Chandigarh Police job fair

The girls include 29 wards of police personnel, five candidates trained under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and three from economically- weaker sections and victims of crime

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police organised a job fair on Thursday in which 37 girls received appointment letters from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The 37 girls include 29 wards of police personnel, five candidates trained under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and three from economically- weaker sections and victims of crime.

Initially, a three-day training was conducted for the candidates in July at IT park petrol pump operated by IOCL.

Director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Baniwal congratulated the girls and Sujoy Chaudhary executive director and state head, Punjab state office, IOCL, donated 2,000 Covid safety kits, including masks gloves and sanitisers.

A project started by UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagdale, Chandigarh Police have provided 231 jobs to victims of crime, needy people and school drop outs.



In her time as SSP, 980 youth (school dropouts, victims of crime, Juvenile delinquents, families in dire need, drug addicts or youth in high-risk category of becoming drug addicts) of different age groups have been imparted job-related training.

Of this, 765 candidates have been trained till now and 215 are being trained at well- equipped centres at police stations of the city. A fourth centre will be functional soon.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Juvenile apprehended for trying to break into house in Chandigarh
Aug 14, 2020 01:21 IST
Downpour brings deluge to several Sonepat areas
Aug 14, 2020 01:21 IST
In US-brokered deal, UAE and Israel to normalise ties
Aug 14, 2020 01:19 IST
Congress holds statewide protests against BJP-JJP government in Haryana
Aug 14, 2020 01:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.