38 govt schools in Ludhiana get free competitive-exam books

For the benefit of students who cannot afford expensive competitive-exam books, the district education department has provided two sets of such books free of cost to 38 government senior secondary schools in the district.

The books of physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics will be useful for those preparing for Joint Entrance Examination (Mains and Advanced) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance test

As per officials, the district education department had received a grant of Rs 2.5 lakh under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Abhiyan for the purchase of these books.

Sources said the department had initially decided to handover the books to meritorious students or toppers of the school. But later they decided that school principals can take the call on whether they want to keep the books in the school library or hand it over to the school toppers.

Sanjeev Thapar, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University, said, “We have received two sets, which comprise of 14 books. We have kept it in the school library from where students can get it issued. This is a great initiative by the department as it will help students prepare for the exam.”

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur, said, “We have received funds under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme for the books. The aim is to provide competitive books to meritorious students so that they can prepare for the entrance exams easily.”