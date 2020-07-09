39 people test positive in Himachal, pushing Covid-19 count to 1,140

Thirty-nine people, including 29 workers of a textile company, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the state’s Covid-19 tally to 1,140.

Thirty-three cases were reported in Solan, three in Shimla, two in Una and one in Mandi.

As per reports 29 workers of Sara Taxtile Ltd located in Nalagarh, an industrial area in Solan, tested positive.

Earlier, one employee of the company had tested positive after which samples of his primary contacts were collected.

Four more cases were reported from Arki and Jharmajri areas.

THREE TEST POSITIVE IN ROHRU

Three cases were reported from Rohru area of Shimla district.

Rohru sub-divisional magistrate BR Sharma said, “Two of the patients had returned from Jammu and Kashmir. They had been institutionally quarantined at the Food and Civil Supply Corporation hut.”

The third patient has a travel history to Delhi and was institutionally quarantined at the Public Works Department’s rest house.

Two cases were reported in Una and one in Mandi.

RECOVERY RATE 73%

The recovery rate in Himachal Pradesh is around 73%. Till date 833 people have recovered and 283 cases remain active. The death rate is around 1% with nine casualties recorded so far.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 298 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 268 cases. Una district recorded 133 cases, Solan recorded 159 cases, Chamba 58 cases, Shimla 52 cases, Bilaspur 48 cases , Sirmaur 41 cases , Mandi 38 cases, Kinnaur 34 cases, Kullu seven cases and Lahaul-Spiti four cases.

CHINESE TOURIST REACHES KANGRA, QUARANTINED

Local authorities have quarantined a Chinese tourist who reached Kangra on Wednesday.

Kangra superintendent of police Vimukt Ranjan said the tourist had all valid documents, including visa and passport. He, however, did not have a Covid-19 negative report nor any advance hotel booking as has been made mandatory by the state government for entering Himachal, said Ranjan.

The SP said the tourist has been institutionally quarantined.