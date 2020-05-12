Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 39-year old HIV-positive male with TB dies in Amritsar after contracting Covid-19

Updated: May 12, 2020 16:08 IST

By HT Correspondent  , Hindustan Times/Amritsar

This is the fourth Covid-19 death in Amritsar district, which has so far reported 296 cases. (Representative Image )

A 39-year-old male patient with Covid-19, who had also been diagnosed with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and tuberculosis, died at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, on Tuesday.

“The man, a resident of Ramanand Bagh in the city, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and was extremely sick when he was admitted to the GMCH isolation ward on Saturday”, said Dr Raman Sharma, medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital.

The patient was put on ventilator but “due to low immunity and co-morbidities, he succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday at around 7.30 am. His body has been packed in personal protection equipment (PPE) kit and will be cremated as per government’s guidelines,” Dr Sharma said.

This is the fourth Covid-19 death in Amritsar district, which has so far reported 296 cases.



