39-year-old succumbs to Covid-19 in Patiala; tests positive post-death

Four of the patient’s high-risk contacts have been traced and quarantined. (Representative Image/HT )

A day after a 39-year-old patient died at Patiala’s Mata Kaushlaya Hospital, he was found to be positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said the department was attributing the death to Covid-19.

“The patient had co-morbid conditions such as hypotension and cardiac ailments. He was also taking epilepsy medication,” Dr Malhotra said.

The patient, a resident of Patiala’s Aman Nagar, was taken to government Mata Kaushlaya Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Dr Malhotra said, “After analysing his medical conditions, his body was shifted to a mortuary at government medical college and his samples were taken as per standard operating procedures.

“Four of his high-risk contacts have been traced and quarantined. Their samples have been collected,” he said.

Patiala has 94 positive cases, and two Covid-19 fatalities.