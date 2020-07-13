Sections
399 fresh infections, Punjab hits 8,000 mark in 96 days

Five deaths were reported, two in Amritsar and three in Jalandhar

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In the biggest ever single-day spike in coronavirus cases in Punjab, 399 fresh infections were reported on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 8,220. The state crossed the 8,000 mark in 96 days. Also, five deaths were reported, two in Amritsar and three in Jalandhar.

On Monday, 88 patients were detected in Patiala, 80 in Ludhiana, 53 in Jalandhar, 31 in SAS Nagar, 25 in Amritsar, 20 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 17 in Sangrur, 11 in SBS Nagar, 11 in Ferozepur, nine in Bathinda, nine in Pathankot, eight in Moga, seven in Muktsar, six in Kapurthala, five in Hoshiarpur, four in Faridkot, four in Ropar, three in Fazilka, two in Barnala, one in Mansa and one in Gurdaspur.

53 test positive in Jalandhar

Thirty men and 23 women tested positive for Covid-19 in Jalandhar district on Monday, said Dr TP Singh Sandhu, nodal officer for the pandemic. He said 33 of the new infections are contacts of positive patients while in 20 cases the source is not clear. Three deaths were also reported in the district as per the state government’s daily bulletin.

28 infections in Malwa



Eleven people, including two BSF troopers, tested positive for the virus in Ferozepur district on Monday. A registered medical practitioner (RMP) was among seven people found infected in Muktsar district. Official sources said contacts of the RMP have been traced.



Nine people tested positive in Bathinda. Civil surgeon Dr Amrik Singh Sandhu said four patients were from Bathinda cantonment and as many from the city area. One patient is from Raman Mandi town.

In Fazilka, three people tested positive on Monday. One had come from Tripura, another from Bihar, while the third was a 24-year-old local resident with no recent travel history.

A 24-year-old man tested positive in Mansa district.

Two deaths and 25 fresh infections were reported in Amritsar district on Monday.

SHO among 17 patients in Sangrur

In Sangrur, 17 patients, including the station house officer Ahmedgarh (city), tested positive for coronavirus in Sangrur on Monday, confirmed civil surgeon Dr GB Singh. Ahmedgarh DSP Karanveer Singh said the SHO is asymptomatic and has been isolated at home.

In Moga district, five people, including Bagahpurana DSP, tested positive for covid-19 on Monday. Moga civil surgeon Dr Amardeep Kaur said among the patients, four are police personnel and two jail inmates. “All the patients are asymptomatic,” she said.

Four people tested positive in Faridkot on Monday.

In Kapurthala district, six people tested positive on Monday. Two patients have a travel history while four are close contacts of patients.

Mohali district recorded its highest ever spike on Monday with 31 Covid-19 cases, taking the district to 423 cases. Out of 31 patients, 14 are women and two minor boys. The cases are spread throughout the district.

(With inputs from Bathinda and Sangrur)

