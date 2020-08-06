4,492 applications received for admissions to pre-nursery to Class 8 in Chandigarh govt schools

The education department has received 4,492 online applications for admissions to pre-nursery to Class 8 in just a week. The registration process was started on July 31 and will continue till August 14.

The highest number of applications have been received for admissions at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Sector 10 followed by GMSSS Raipur Khurd with 352 applications and GMSSS, Sector 40 with 342 applications.

There are 17,867 seats up for grabs in 115 government schools as per data uploaded by the UT education department on their website.

For admissions, the schools have been divided into 20 clusters. Separate forms are required to be filled for each cluster. Around 4,000 seats are available for entry-level admissions that will be held through a draw of lots.

Director School Education (DSE) Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “We are expecting a lot more applications to come in.”

Allocation of seats for pre-primary classes will be done before August 21, primary classes before August 28 and upper primary classes before August 31.

In accordance with the Right to Education (RTE) norms, the admission in government schools is done as per the neighborhood concept (school nearest to the residence).

There are a total of 115 government schools in the city, including 40 senior secondary schools, 53 high schools, 13 middle schools, 8 primary schools, and one nursery school. Only those candidates who are presently not studying in any of these government schools will be eligible to apply for admission.