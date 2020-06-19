Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 4 arrested for assaulting Hallomajra youth

4 arrested for assaulting Hallomajra youth

Sandeep, a school dropout and unemployed man, gathered his friends and other men to attack Mosin Khan, with whom he reportedly had previous altercations

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 00:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Sandeep alias Vicky (23), Manoj (19), Rohan alias Putti (19) and Rahul alias Mochhi (19) were arrested after Vicky had an altercation with Khan and called his associates to attack him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four men were arrested in Hallomajra on Thursday for assaulting another man named Mosin Khan because of old enmity. An attempt to murder case was registered and weapons used in the crime recovered.

Sandeep alias Vicky (23), Manoj (19), Rohan alias Putti (19) and Rahul alias Mochhi (19) were arrested after Vicky had an altercation with Khan and called his associates to attack him.

Sandeep and Khan had often picked up fights earlier.

In a statement to the police, Khan’s friend Mika said Khan had called him to say that he had an argument with Sandeep and his brothers asked him to come over at the Hallomajra light point to pick him.



As he arrived to take Khan back home on his scooter, Mika said he noticed Khan’s clothes were torn and as soon as they moved on Sandeep and Manoj carrying sharp-edged weapons, accompanied by eight to 10 other men armed with stones, bricks, sticks and broken bottles attacked Khan.

Mika said he managed to escape and hid in his friend Sonu’s house, only to return later to the scene to take an injured Khan to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

Police were informed about the incident by a doctor at the hospital and as Khan was unable to give a statement Mika lodged the complaint.

A case under sections 147,148,149,307,341 of the IPC was registered.

The accused, who are school dropouts and unemployed, were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

Sandeep and Manoj have two previous cases of assault lodged against them at the Sector 31 police station.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Police yet to trace men involved in PNB robbery
Jun 19, 2020 00:56 IST
4 arrested for assaulting Hallomajra youth
Jun 19, 2020 00:52 IST
Maharashtra government asks housing societies not to impose unnecessary restrictions
Jun 19, 2020 00:45 IST
202 new cases in Navi Mumbai, 9 deaths
Jun 19, 2020 00:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.