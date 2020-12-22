4 arrested in Kharar for cricket betting, supplying drugs

Rajesh Kumar and Vijay Rana from sector 56 and 41A, respectively, in Chandigarh; Johnny Bagla from Anupgarh village in Ganganagar, currently living in Jalvayu Vihar, Mohali, and Ashwani Chohan of Sector 19, Panchkula, were running a large scale cricket betting and match fixing racket through mobile phones and laptops, said Satinder Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali. (Mint/For representation only)

Four gang members making calls on mobile phones and working on laptops in an i20 car were arrested on Thursday for betting on cricket matches and supplying narcotics.

Rajesh Kumar and Vijay Rana from sector 56 and 41A, respectively, in Chandigarh; Johnny Bagla from Anupgarh village in Ganganagar, currently living in Jalvayu Vihar here and Ashwani Chohan of Sector 19, Panchkula, were running a large scale cricket betting and match fixing racket through mobile phones and laptops, said Satinder Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

The four, who are believed to be members of a bigger betting gang that also deals in drugs, were traced after investigations by Harmandeep Singh Hans, SP investigation; Pawan Kumar, sub inspector, Deepak Singh, assistant sub inspector and members of the Crime Investigating Agency (CIA), the SSP added.

Men were sitting in car

The police swooped down on the four men when they were sitting in their car (number CH 01 CA 8055) near a private school in Kharar. Searches revealed 300 gm of narcotics with Rajesh Kumar. His accomplices had four mobile phones, betting money amounting to Rs2 lakh; two laptops, 10 syringes and four registers.

The men confessed during interrogation that they had engaged with other gang members in large scale betting over cricket matches.

All are repeat offenders with cases registered against them under the Gambling Act, Arms Act and intent to murder at Chandigarh and Mohali.

Cases registered earlier too

Earlier, cases under sections 384 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); 38, 25-54-59 the Arms Act and 22 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered against the men at Sector 39, Chandigarh.

In this case, after Thursday’s arrest, cases under section 420 of IPC, 13A-3-67 the Gambling Act and 22-61-85. of the NDPS Act were registered at City Police Station, Kharar.