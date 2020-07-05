Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 4 deaths, 174 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

4 deaths, 174 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

With this, the death toll in the state has reached 166 and 6,283 people have contracted the infection so far

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:08 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab on Sunday reported four deaths and 174 fresh Covid-19 cases. With this, the death toll in the state has reached 166 and 6,283 people have contracted the infection so far.

Three people, including a 70-year-old woman from Gandhi Nagar in Ludhiana and a 65-year-old woman from Godia Press Street in Muktsar and a 65-old man from Malerkotla in Sangrur died of Covid-19 in Ludhiana hospitals.

Besides, 84 persons, including 77 from Ludhiana, were tested positive as Ludhiana on Sunday. Among the 84 cases, 26 are inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail. Meanwhile, former Youth Congress district chief Rajiv Raja also tested positive.

A 65-year-old Tarn Taran man died of Covid-19 in Amritsar. Besides, seven persons contracted infection in the district.



Jalandhar reported 71 fresh infections. These include 16 armymen.

Twenty persons tested positive for the virus in Patiala district. Eight are from Patiala city, five from Samana, four from Rajpura and three from Nabha.

With 14 new cases, Mohali crossed the 300-mark on Sunday morning. Besides, eight more cases were reported in Faridkot, five in Moga and four in Gurdaspur.

