Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 4 employees booked for embezzling ₹25lakh from Chandigarh firm

4 employees booked for embezzling ₹25lakh from Chandigarh firm

The four were working in the firm’s recovery and accounts department and siphoned off money taken in cash or through Paytm from recoveries to their own accounts

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Four men have been booked in Chandigarh for embezzling money from their company. (Bloomberg/For representation)

Four employees have been booked for embezzling Rs25lakh from a Sector 34 based private company’s sales revenues.
The HR manager of Black Box GPS Technology OPC Limited had lodged a complaint at the Sector 34 police station against Sanjeet and Gavish of Ludhiana, Sandeep Tiwari of Baltana and Shanky of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.

The four were working in the firm’s recovery and accounts department and siphoned off money taken in cash or through Paytm from recoveries to their own accounts, cheating the company of more than ₹25 lakh.

It took time for the police to take legal opinion before a case could be registered under sections 408 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

No arrests have been made so far.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4 employees booked for embezzling ₹25lakh from Chandigarh firm
Jun 30, 2020 23:30 IST
School leaving certificate: No immediate relief to pvt schools in Haryana
Jun 30, 2020 23:26 IST
Railways to expand Mumbai local services from July 1 only for essential services personnel
Jun 30, 2020 23:25 IST
Unlock 2: Extended curfew in Meerut division to continue, NCR districts authorised to decide about commuting
Jun 30, 2020 23:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.