Home / Chandigarh / 4 fruit vendors held for killing 53-year-old man in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony

4 fruit vendors held for killing 53-year-old man in Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony

A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Four fruit vendors were arrested for killing a 53-year-old outside his house in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, the police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Danish, Munish, Nadeem and Kasim, who attacked one Mohammad Muftkeen on Saturday night after a fight with the latter’s sons.

Police said that Muftkeen’s son, Arbaz, had an argument with one of the accused, Danish, on August 14. The matter was resolved but on Saturday night, Danish, along with Munish, Nadeem and Kasim, again had a fight with the victim’s sons, Arbaz and Shahul, at Bapu Dham Colony.

Police said that Muftkeen tried to intervene when he was hit with a rod on his head. Leaving him injured, the accused fled from the spot. Muftkeen was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.



On Arbaz’s complaint, a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report of the deceased.

