4 girls go missing in Chandigarh, one upset by mother’s slap returns later

Three girls have been reported missing in the city since Wednesday. (Shutterstock/For representation only)

Four girls were reported missing in the city Wednesday even as a nine-year-old among them living in EWS Colony at Dhanas returned an hour later as she was “scared of the dark.”

She was reportedly upset after her mother had slapped her.

The other cases included a 15-year-old Class 9 student who was last seen at home after midnight on Tuesday; an 11-year-old who disappeared from Mauli Jagran and a 17-year-old from Sector 52 who has not been seen since July 10.

The mother of the 11-year-old said her daughter, whose father is a labourer, had left home at night on Wednesday and feared she had been kidnapped.

Police have started investigations.

Another case was registered at the Sector 36 police station, where a Sector 52 resident alleged that his 17-year-old daughter had been kidnapped by a friend of hers named Akhil.

On the delay in filing the complaint, the girl’s father said they had first searched for her on their own and checked with relatives before calling the police.

A case under section 363 of IPC was registered at the Sector 36 police station. Though no arrests have been made the police are trying to trace Akhil.

The aunt of the girl in Dhanas contacted the police after the 9-year-old left home on Wednesday night. A case under section 363 (kidnapping) of IPC at the Sarangpur police station after her family alleged that she could have been kidnapped.

The aunt said the child was upset as she had been scolded and slapped by her mother.

The family was overjoyed when the child returned home, telling them that she had been sitting in the dark and had decided to go back as she was “scared.”

