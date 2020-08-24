Sections
4 men open fire in Ludhiana eatery, one hurt

They were accused of attempting to murder national level basketball player Sartaj Singh in February this year

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Shooting a gun in night (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)

Four men accused of attempting to murder national level basketball player Sartaj Singh in February this year opened fire and injured one person at a restaurant on Sunday after they started a brawl and were asked to leave.

Davinder Singh of Samrala, a contractor at the bar in the eatery, was admitted to hospital with a bullet injury.

The Dehlon police lodged an FIR against Abhijit Singh Mand of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar; Jagat Singh of Dugri Phase 2, Kashish Bhinder, Kuntal Sachdeva, Germanjit Singh and Mudit Sood after Sandeep Singh, a receptionist at the restaurant in Pohir village, filed a complaint.

Sandeep Singh said the men started a brawl after gathering at the restaurant to celebrate Mand’s birthday and opened fire when he asked them to leave.



The bullet, however, missed him and hit Davinder Singh on his shoulder.

Some of the men then allegedly hit Sandeep Singh on the head with a sanitiser stand and fled, following which the latter alerted the police.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 307, 427, 148, 149, 188 of the Indian Penal Code; sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act; section 51 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act against the accused.

Mand, Jagat Singh, Kashish Bhinder and Kuntal Sachdeva have earlier been accused of assaulting Sartaj Singh in February this year, in which only two others, Ajay and Garry Bhardwaj, have been arrested.

Commenting on the matter, Sartaj Singh’s father Paramvir Singh said his son was still undergoing treatment. If the accused had been arrested then, Monday’s incident would not have happened, he added.

ASI Bheesham Dev, who is investigating the case, said a hunt is on for the accused.

