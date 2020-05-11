Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 4 men booked for pelting stones at Chandigarh Police constable patrolling containment zone in Dhanas

4 men booked for pelting stones at Chandigarh Police constable patrolling containment zone in Dhanas

A case was registered at Sarangpur police station, but the accused are on the run

Updated: May 11, 2020 19:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The policeman was rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 as he had injured his right hand. (HT FILE)

Four men were booked for allegedly pelting stones at a policeman patrolling Kachi Colony, a containment zone in Dhanas, Chandigarh, the police said on Monday.

One of the assailants was identified as Rajbir Singh, who initiated the fight with the policeman on duty on Sunday. Police are still trying to ascertain the identity of the remaining three.

“Rajbir was riding a bicycle and wanted to leave the sealed territory when he was stopped by constable Anil Kumar. Rajbir was asked to turn back because no one is allowed to enter or leave the colony. But he resisted and began screaming,” said a police official privy to the matter. He added that later three of Rajbir’s associates arrived and pelted stones at Kumar from a distance.

Kumar made a call to the police control room around noon and was immediately rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, as he had injured his right hand, the official said.



A case was registered under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from duty), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Rajbir and three others at the Sarangpur police station. All the accused are currently absconding, the police said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:37 IST
At 15-minute Punjab Cabinet meet, ministers want chief secretary to be sacked
May 11, 2020 19:47 IST
Report 90 minutes in advance and other rules as limited trains start tomorrow
May 11, 2020 20:03 IST
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
May 11, 2020 17:43 IST

latest news

‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:37 IST
Single-judge bench to hear cases in Supreme Court, a first in 70 years
May 11, 2020 20:33 IST
Gangster on parole among 4 arrested in kidnapping case in Ambala
May 11, 2020 20:20 IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association wants normal court proceedings to resume
May 11, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.