4 more test positive for Covid-19, take HP’s tally to 317

People from outside Himachal Pradesh who arrived by state buses stand in queue to get medically checked . (ANI)

SHIMLA: Four more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Solan, Himachal Pradesh (HP), on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 317 with 198 active cases.

Out of 258 samples sent to the Central Research Institute (CRI), Kasauli, for testing on Saturday, four were found positive.

Among those infected were two migrant workers from other states living in the Chandi area who recently returned to work in a cold storage unit. The third patient was from the Nalagarh area who had visited Pinjore and the fourth was from Parwanoo who had visited Hyderabad.

All four, under institutional quarantine, were moved to the Covid-care centre at Katha, Baddi.

HP has reported a second wave of cases since May 4 with 277 persons testing positive for the virus.

So far, the state’s tally is 317 cases with five fatalities, including three men and two women.

Around 90% of the cases reported since May 4 are those who returned to HP from other states.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 107 cases followed by Kangra with 79 cases. A total of 37 cases have been reported in Una, 30 in Solan, 20 in Chamba, 18 in Bilaspur, 12 in Mandi, nine in Shimla, four in Sirmaur, and one in Kullu.