Home / Chandigarh / 4 robbers strike at UCO Bank branch in Punjab’s Adampur, flee with Rs 7 lakh after killing guard

4 robbers strike at UCO Bank branch in Punjab’s Adampur, flee with Rs 7 lakh after killing guard

The robbers entered the bank branch at Kalra village with faces covered and opened fire before fleeing with the cash

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 16:37 IST

By Jatinder Mahal, Hindustan Times Jalandhar

The UCO Bank branch at Kalra village near Adampur town of Jalandhar district where the robbery took place on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Four robbers shot dead a guard and made off with Rs 7 lakh from a UCO Bank branch at Kalra village in Adampur sub division of Jalandhar district on Thursday.

Police said the robbers entered the branch with faces covered and opened fire. When security guard Surinder Singh tried to foil the attempt, one of the robbers shot him dead before fleeing with Rs 7 lakh.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Manpreet Singh said that efforts were on to identify the accused. The police were going through CCTV footages from the bank.

He said a similar robbery was recently reported in Hoshiarpur district.

