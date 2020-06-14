Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 40 booked for not allowing former Golden Temple hazuri ragi’s cremation

40 booked for not allowing former Golden Temple hazuri ragi’s cremation

An FIR was registered against 40 people who did not allow his cremation at the village crematorium

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:55 IST

By Surjit Singh, Hindustan Times Amritsar

More than two months after the death of former Golden Temple hazuri ragi Padma Shri Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa due to Covid-19, Verka police revealed that a first information report (FIR) was registered against 40 people who did not allow his cremation at the village crematorium.

Verka station house officer (SHO) Nishan Singh confirmed that the FIR was registered on April 9 against 40 people on the basis of a complaint sent to Punjab DGP by a Nawanshahr-based social and RTI activist, Parwinder Singh Kitna. They were booked under sections 188, 269, 270 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act.

INQUIRY TO PROBE CAUSE OF DEATH BEGINS

A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the allegations of medical negligence made by the family of Khalsa. The SIT, led by Jalandhar divisional commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri, has started the probe, said Amritsar police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill on Sunday. Some doctors, cops and Verka residents were also summoned by the SIT. The probing team will also look into the role of managements of two main crematoriums of the city.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Need transparency in rules for cancelled flights, return of fares’
Jun 15, 2020 01:45 IST
Navi Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases at 3,903
Jun 15, 2020 01:43 IST
Two crematorium staffers in Thane test positive for Covid-19
Jun 15, 2020 01:33 IST
Navi Mumbai cops to soon get app to monitor vitals
Jun 15, 2020 01:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.