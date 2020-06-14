40 booked for not allowing former Golden Temple hazuri ragi’s cremation

More than two months after the death of former Golden Temple hazuri ragi Padma Shri Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa due to Covid-19, Verka police revealed that a first information report (FIR) was registered against 40 people who did not allow his cremation at the village crematorium.

Verka station house officer (SHO) Nishan Singh confirmed that the FIR was registered on April 9 against 40 people on the basis of a complaint sent to Punjab DGP by a Nawanshahr-based social and RTI activist, Parwinder Singh Kitna. They were booked under sections 188, 269, 270 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act.

INQUIRY TO PROBE CAUSE OF DEATH BEGINS

A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the allegations of medical negligence made by the family of Khalsa. The SIT, led by Jalandhar divisional commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri, has started the probe, said Amritsar police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill on Sunday. Some doctors, cops and Verka residents were also summoned by the SIT. The probing team will also look into the role of managements of two main crematoriums of the city.