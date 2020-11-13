40 garbage compactors to be set-up in Ludhiana: Mayor

Sections
As many as 22 will be set-up in the first phase, five in the second and 13 will be established by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, he said

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 22:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Complying with the guidelines of National Green Tribunal (NGT) and solid waste management rules, a total of 40 garbage compactors are being set-up in Ludhiana to make the city garbage free.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu on Friday inaugurated the first portable compactor transfer station at Block-J of Sarabha Nagar. Municipal commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal, councillor Mamta Ashu, joint commissioner Swati Tiwana and secretary-cum-zonal commissioner of Zone-C, Neeraj Jain, were present on the occasion.

Sandhu said that a total of 40 compactors will be set-up. As many as 22 will be set-up in the first phase, five in the second and 13 will be established by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, he added.

The municipal commissioner said that at present, there are some secondary points in Ludhiana including Mushtaq Ganj, Book Bazaar, behind Lord Mahavir Hospital, behind Blind School and civil hospital.

He said that the main objective of these compactors is to transfer waste directly from vehicle to vehicle and free the city of secondary points. He said that efforts are being made by LIT to complete the construction of compactors by December 22, 2020. He added that these will help improve the city’s ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2021.

