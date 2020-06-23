Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 40, including Punjab Police ASI, test positive for Covi-19 in Ludhiana

40, including Punjab Police ASI, test positive for Covi-19 in Ludhiana

Six more cases were reported from containment zones of Prem Nagar and Chhawani Mohalla

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A lab technician posted at civil surgeon’s office also tested positive for Covid-19, following which, 14 employees were quarantined. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Ludhiana Two persons died while 40, including a Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and two-year-old girl tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

An 85-year-old resident of Bahadurke road died at SPS Hospital near Sherpur Chowk in the afternoon. He was suffering from asthma and diabetes and was rushed to the hospital two days ago. He was in critical condition and kept on ventilator support.

The second death was of a 65-year-old resident of Krishan Colony, Malerkotla. He passed away at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a lab technician posted at civil surgeon’s office also tested positive for Covid-19.



Following this, 14 employees, including assistant civil surgeon, chief pharmacy officer, superintendent and eight class-four employees, have been quarantined.

Also, a 49-year-old ASI and his 46- year-old wife also tested positive for the virus.

The couple’s son, who is posted at Pathankot, tested positive two days ago.

Six more cases were reported from containment zones of Prem Nagar and Chhawani Mohalla.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said there are 207 active cases in the city, while 18 have succumbed to the virus.

