Home / Chandigarh / 40-year-old labourer held for raping minor daughter in Ludhiana

40-year-old labourer held for raping minor daughter in Ludhiana

The accused had also threatened to kill the victim if she disclosed the sexual abuse

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 22:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image

A labourer was arrested for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter in an inebriated state in Harikrishan Vihar of Meharban on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the 40-year-old accused was alone at home with his daughter while his wife was at work. When the victim’s mother returned home from the factory she worked in, she found her daughter crying, on being coaxed the victim narrated the ordeal, after which the mother registered an FIR against her husband.

The accused had also threatened to kill the victim if she disclosed the sexual abuse. Meharban station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Simranjit Kaur said the accused was notorious for being a drunk and had fled his house after raping the teenager. He had hidden in the area to evade arrest but was nabbed by the police the next day.

The police have lodged an FIR under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

