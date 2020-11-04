41 vendors allowed to sell crackers in Ludhiana

Complying with the directions of Punjab and Haryana high court to observe a clean and green Diwali by allowing limited sale of crackers, the district administration held a draw on Wednesday to issue 41 temporary licences to sell firecrackers in the district against 389 applications received from vendors.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said 41 vendors have been allowed to sell crackers at eight earmarked sites in the district.

The DC said that of the 75 applications received for Dana Mandi in Salem Tabri, 13 licenses have been allocated, while for the 93 applications received for GLADA Ground in Sector 39, nine have been given licences.

He said that, similarly, 53 applicants had applied to set up firecracker vends at Model Town, of which five were issued licences, while 69 applications were received for GLADA Ground in Dugri of which four licences were issued . He said that three persons had applied for Lodhi Club and all have been issued licenses.

In Hambran and Khanna, of the 31 and 43 applications respectively, three each got permission to sell firecrackers, while in Jagraon only one licence was allocated against 22 applicants.