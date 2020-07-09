Sections
42 pvt hospitals notified for Covid-19 treatment in state: Haryana to HC

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Haryana government on Wednesday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that 42 private hospitals have been roped in to provide Covid-19 treatment in the state.

The response came on a petition filed by Sameer Vashisht, a Gurugram resident, who in his public interest litigation had raised several issues regarding shortage of testing labs, masks, beds, and ventilators in private and government hospitals in Gurugram.

The state’s additional advocate general, Deepak Balyan, told the high court bench of Chief Justice RS Jha and Justice Arun Palli that Covid-19 tests are being conducted for free in government hospitals while the prices have been fixed for the private labs.

Keeping in view the possibility of high number of patients which may occur, 42 private hospitals have been notified for treatment, he told the court, adding that for testing, eight labs have been approved by ICMR in addition to 12 government labs.



Of these, one government and seven private labs are in Gurugram, he further submitted. In Gurugram, rapid point-of-care antigen tests have been started, he added.

The Haryana government also denied that there was shortage of N95 masks and other requisite equipment.

The court disposed of the plea observing that it was apparent that government has addressed most of the issues raised in the plea. The court, however, asked the petitioner to submit representation to the government, in case he had further suggestions.

