42-year-old killed in bike-truck collision in Chandigarh

The collision took place near Hallomajra Chowk on Saturday.

A bike-borne man was killed after he was hit by a truck on a slip road near Hallomajra Chowk on Saturday evening.

The victim, Varinder Kumar, 42, of Raipur Khurd, worked as a supervisor in a factory in the Industrial Area, Phase 1. He was on his way back home when he met with the accident. Varinder was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead.

Police have arrested the truck driver, Gyan Chand, 49, of Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

