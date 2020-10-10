427 register for PG courses at Ludhiana’s SCD Govt college in 2 days

The online registration process to apply for admission to postgraduate courses at the two government colleges in the city has started.

In two days, as many as 427 students have registered for the 11 PG courses offered by Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College. The last date to apply is October 15.

As many as 99 students have registered for MCom against 40 seats. In MSc mathematics, 63 students have applied against 60 seats, in MSc, 25 against 60 seats and in MSc chemistry, 27 against 60 seats. In MSc information technology, which has 40 seats, 11 candidates have applied.

In language courses, for MA (English), 54 candidates have registered for 120 seats, in MA Hindi, 10 against 60 seats and in MA Punjabi 22 against 60 seats.

In MA economics, 60 candidates have applied against 120 seats while in MCom (business innovations), 47 students have applied against 40 seats. In MA geography, nine students have applied for 40 seats.

Students can apply at www.scdgovtcollege.ac.in and e-mail the college to get queries cleared.

As per the instructions from Panjab University, all admissions to postgraduate courses will be strictly on basis of results in graduation classes and no entrance test will be held amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those who applied for PG common entrance test (PG-CET) have been asked to apply afresh on the college website.

As per instructions from PU, online classes will commence from November 2.

Dharam Singh Sandhu, college principal, said, “We have received permission from PU to start the online admission process for PG courses. We are given a week’s time to students to apply.”

The online registration process for Government College for Girls began at 4pm on Friday. The college offers eight postgraduate and diploma courses. Students can apply at www.gcgldh.org.

The college has 60 seats in MA Punjabi, 40 each in MA fine arts, MA music instrumental, MCom, MSc IT, MSc Botany and PG diploma in computer applications and 20 seats in PG diploma in nutrition and dietetics.