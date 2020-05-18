45-year-old Faridabad man dies of Covid; 23 new cases reported in Haryana

Haryana on Sunday reported one more Covid-related death and 23 fresh cases, 11 from Gurugram alone, which took the death toll to 14 and infection count to 910 in the state.

According to officials, a 45-year-old man from Faridabad succumbed to the virus on Sunday. Six people have died of Covid-19 in Faridabad district so far.

Faridabad health officials said he was admitted to a private hospital on May 12 after his sugar level rose. “He tested positive for coronavirus next day and was shifted to a Covid hospital, where he died on Saturday night,” the official added.

The infection continues to spread in Gurugram, where 11 new cases were reported, followed by Rohtak (4), Faridabad (3), Panipat (2), and Karnal, Sirsa and Mahendergarh (1 each).

As per the health bulletin, of 910 Covid-19 patients, 562 have recovered and been discharged. Until Sunday evening, Haryana had 334 active cases.

On Sunday, four districts adjoining Delhi, Gurugram (100), Faridabad (64), Sonepat (58) and Jhajjar (37) had total 259 active cases, while in 16 districts, the number of active cases was in single digit, hovering from one to nine. Ambala and Yamunanagar districts didn’t have a single active case as on Sunday.

In Sonepat, 60-year-old sister of a 75-year-old Tharu village woman, who died of coronavirus last week, tested positive, said DC Ansaj Singh. A Delhi Police staff, who had returned from the national capital on May 12, was also found infected at Mahendergarh’s Khatoli Jat village. A Rewari resident working with Delhi government’s fire department tested positive for Covid-19 as well.

Two test positive in Panipat, one in Karnal

Two persons with travel history to Mumbai have been tested positive in Panipat. Panipat chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma said the patients include a 22-year-old youth from Hali Colony and a 28-year-old man from Chhotu Ram Colony of Panipat city.

Another 40-year-old man has been found infected in Chogawan village of Karnal district. He had returned from Gurugram recently and gone for a surgery at Mullana medical college.