Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / 45-year-old man dies by suicide in Zirakpur

45-year-old man dies by suicide in Zirakpur

Took life likely due to mental health issues, police say

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 21:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A man ended his life on Saturday evening at Zirakpur, reportedly due to mental health problems (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 45-year-old man from Charanji Enclave at Lohgarh Road died by suicide on Saturday evening. He was reportedly suffering from mental health problems.

Sub-inspector Hardeep Singh of Zirakpur police station quoted statements from the dead man’s family to say they found him on the terrace of their house when they returned after visiting relatives. Doctors at the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital where he was taken declared him dead

A suicide note recovered from the suicide spot said the man was ending his life because of mental health problems. The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem and further action has been initiated, Hardeep Singh said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NEET 2020: 85-90 % of over 15 lakh students take exam amid Covid-19 concerns
Sep 13, 2020 21:43 IST
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Sep 13, 2020 19:39 IST
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
Sep 13, 2020 17:49 IST
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Sep 13, 2020 17:29 IST

latest news

Search on for survivors as wildfires torch millions of acres in US West
Sep 13, 2020 21:47 IST
Virus claims four lives in Himachal, toll 75
Sep 13, 2020 21:45 IST
EPL: Vardy double as Leicester ease past West Brom
Sep 13, 2020 21:44 IST
Lewis Hamilton takes 90th win in red-flagged Tuscan GP
Sep 13, 2020 21:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.