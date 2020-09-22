Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 45-yr-old robbed of ₹25k, mobile phone in Ludhiana

45-yr-old robbed of ₹25k, mobile phone in Ludhiana

Victim said that the accused hit him on the head with an iron road, damaging his helmet, and then robbed him

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Three unidentified people hit a motorcycle-borne man on the head with an iron rod and robbed him of ₹25,000 and his mobile phone at Katani Kalan village on Monday night.

The victim, Lakhbir Singh, 45, of Rayian village, said the incident took place when he was returning home from Rajpura. He added that the accused hit him on the head with an iron road, damaging his helmet, and then robbed him. After the accused left, he sounded the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Jasvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case has been registered against three unidentified people under Sections 379-B (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Koomkalan police station.

