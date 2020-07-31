46-year-old woman becomes 15th Covid fatality in Chandigarh

A 46-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, two days after she was brought dead to Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh.

This took the number of fatalities due to the disease in the city to 15, a day after the total number of cases crossed the 1000 mark. As many as nine people have died in July alone.

Meanwhile, 35 more cases were added to the UT’s tally on Friday, taking the number of infections to 1,051, of which 369 are active. The number of people cured has climbed to 667 as 20 more patients were discharged.

According to the UT health department’s Covid-19 bulletin the deceased woman had a “past history of complaints of acute abdominal pain radiating towards the back. She had no history of fever, cough or any co-morbid conditions”. Her three family contacts and four community contacts have been sampled. Their results are awaited.

Bank employee tests positive

The new cases have been reported from Sectors 23, 26, 29, 32, 34, 35, 38, 39, 40, 43, 47, 48 and 49 besides Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, Bapu Dham Colony, Dhanas and Kajheri.

Among them is a 24-year-old staffer of a private bank in Sector 37. Her eight workplace contacts have been quarantined and tested. A portion of the bank has been closed too.

44 staffers quarantined at PGIMER

Meanwhile, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has quarantined around 44 health workers, including eight doctors, sources said.

In the last couple of days, eight PGIMER employees have contracted the infection. The source of infection is some of these cases is suspected to be a Covid-19 patient who died in the Liver ICU.

28 fresh cases surface in Mohali district

Mohali district on Friday recorded 28 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total to 850.

As many as 321 cases remain active. While 515 people have recovered so far, 19 of whom were discharged on Friday, 14 have succumbed to the disease.

The fresh cases are spread across the district and include 21 from Dera Bassi subdivision, six from Kharar and one from Mullanpur.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said: “Most of these patients are contacts of positive patients or have travel history. They are admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. We will be taking samples of their family members.”

Village sealed in Panchkula district

In the neighbouring Panchkula district, 29 positive cases were reported, taking the total to 561. Of these, 294 are active cases, 265 have been discharged and two have died so far.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasjit Kaur, said both Sector 8 and Shahpur village reported six fresh cases.

“Five cases are from Sector 21 and the rest are scattered across other parts of the district,” she said.

These areas include Sectors 2, 4, 12, 19 and 20 besides Kalka and Pinjore.

Meanwhile, after 20 cases surfaced in Kalka’s Marranwala village in the past four days, the Panchkula administration has sealed it and restricted movement to and from the village to check the spread of infection.

“Marranwala was closed for extensive sampling to curtail the community spread,” said Kalka subdivisional magistrate Rakesh Sandhu.

The village has about 750 houses and is already declared a buffer zone as it contains four containment zones.