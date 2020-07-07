Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 472 smart cameras to keep an eye on traffic, criminals in Karnal

472 smart cameras to keep an eye on traffic, criminals in Karnal

The infrared cameras will be fixed at 29 spots in the city, including five main chowks on NH-44

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 01:04 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Karnal

As many as 472 smart surveillance cameras will be installed in Karnal under the smart city project to monitor traffic movement and keep tabs on criminal activities. The infrared cameras will be fixed at 29 spots in the city, including five main chowks on NH-44.

The cameras will be installed under the integrated command and control centre (ICCC) project and the contract has been given to Madras Security Printer Private Limited Company under the automated traffic control system. The work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of November this year.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner-cum-CEO Karnal smart city project said the project is worth around ₹158 crore, which will also include smart water supply and streetlight system. “These cameras will be linked with the automatic control system at the command centre being set up at the local municipal office,” he added.

He said 42 cameras will be installed on all chowks on NH-44, including 360-degree rotator cameras which would keep a close vigil on activities and movement of people at the sensitive locations of the city.



A red light violation detection system and adaptive traffic control system will be installed at all these locations to regulate traffic. This system will calibrate itself on the basis of the coming traffic and adjust signals accordingly, he added.

The red light violation detection and automatic number plate reader (ANPR) features will be able to distinguish violators from 600 metres.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Thane guardian minister asks non-Covid hospitals, clinics to provide basic treatment to patients before they reach Covid facilities
Jul 07, 2020 02:13 IST
Sports complex in Dombivli converted into 185-bed Covid-19 facility
Jul 07, 2020 02:04 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jul 07, 2020 02:01 IST
₹630 crore spent on Covid-19, Mumbai civic corporation may have to rework budget
Jul 07, 2020 01:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.