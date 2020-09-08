Sections
48-year-old woman found dead at home in Una

48-year-old woman found dead at home in Una

Case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code registered against unidentified persons

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 17:04 IST

By HT correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Veena Devi used to live alone with her son after her husband passed away. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)

A 48-year-old woman was killed at home with a sharp-edged weapon in Jankaur village of Una district on Tuesday.

The killer of Veena Devi remains unidentified. She used to live alone with her son after her husband passed away, but he was not at home when the crime took place.

Devi’s daughter lives with her maternal grandmother.

Police and family members were informed about the crime by neighbours after they saw Devi lying in a pool of blood.



Una additional superintendent of police Vinod Dhiman said that the woman’s throat was slit. A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against unidentified persons.

Una superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur, deputy superintendent of police Ramakant Thakur and forensic experts also visited the spot.

It is the second murder in Una district in two days.

Earlier, a revenue department employee was shot dead in Haroli sub-division by an ex-serviceman over land dispute on Sunday.

