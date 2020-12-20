Sections
4th International Folklore Festival kicks off at Chandigarh University

More than 1,000 participants from 40 countries will present their traditional and folk dances during the three-day cultural extravaganza

Dec 20, 2020

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chancellor of Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to India Alimbayev Yerlan, Punjabi singer and actor Dr Satinder Sartaj and joint secretary of the Association of Indian Universities Dr Baljit Singh Sekhon at the 4th International Folklore Festival in Mohali on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

The fourth International Folklore Festival commenced at Chandigarh University (CU) on Saturday, which was inaugurated by Kazakhstan’s ambassador to India Alimbayev Yerlan, Punjabi singer and actor Dr Satinder Sartaj and Dr Baljit Singh Sekhon, joint secretary of the Association of Indian Universities.

More than 1,000 participants from 40 countries will present their traditional and folk dances during the three-day cultural extravaganza. While inaugurating the festival, Sartaj said, “The folk of any country depicts its rich culture and heritage, and such festivals unite the whole world on a single platform. Music and dance are two forms of art that promote universal harmony across the world.”

Kazakhstan ambassador said, “It is a commendable job done by Chandigarh University to organise the festival virtually and it will help in making strong cultural ties with India.”

Satnam Singh Sandhu, chancellor, CU, said, “The main motive of the event is to safeguard the cultural heritage of the world.”

