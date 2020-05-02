Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 5,000 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Sonepat

5,000 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Sonepat

An official release stated that the estimated value of seized liquor is around ₹3 crore

Updated: May 02, 2020 19:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Haryana police on Saturday claimed to have seized 5,200 boxes of illicit Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) in Sonepat district when the consignment was being smuggled in trucks amid the lockdown.

Stating that three persons were also arrested in this connection, an official release stated that the estimated value of seized liquor is around ₹3 crore.

The accused have been identified as Manjit Singh of Ajrabar in Patiala district, Balwinder Singh of Mubarkpur in Mohali district and Devender Singh of Derabassi in Punjab. As per investigation, the liquor was being illegally transported from Derabassi to different parts of Delhi.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
May 02, 2020 19:06 IST
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
May 02, 2020 17:39 IST
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
May 02, 2020 18:45 IST
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 18:02 IST

latest news

Tata hospital mulls taking stranded cancer patients to their hometowns in Maharashtra
May 02, 2020 19:21 IST
Japan aims to fast-track review of anti-viral drug remdesivir
May 02, 2020 19:19 IST
J&K reports 27 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally climbs to 666
May 02, 2020 19:19 IST
Pune collector forms team to help stranded migrants, students, tourists
May 02, 2020 19:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.