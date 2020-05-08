5,000 NRIs from Chandigarh to return home

Chandigarh DIG Shashank Anand has been designated as the nodal officer to coordinate with airport authorities and hotels for travel and quarantine of the NRIs. (HT Photo for representation)

The UT administration has coordinated with the central government for the return of around 5,000 non-resident Indians (NRI) to Chandigarh.

The administration has also contacted Delhi and Haryana governments to ensure that the returnees are put under 14-day quarantine.

The central government had put restrictions on foreign travellers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In March too, around 2,200 NRIs and city residents travelling abroad had returned to the city. Notably the first positive case in the city was that of a foreign-returnees.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said, “As per our request, the Delhi and Haryana governments have agreed to keep them in hotels in Delhi and Gurugram.”

When asked whether the administration had any arrangements in place if an NRI does not want to avail the facilities by the Delhi and Haryana governments, and prefers to return to Chandigarh, Parida replied in the negative. “The returnee cannot chose his place of quarantine. All returnees will have to stay in the quarantine facilities provided to them in Delhi and Gurugram,” said Parida.

He said the NRIs belonging to Chandigarh, who land in airports like Amritsar or Mohali directly from abroad, will be quarantined in Chandigarh hotels on payment ranging tentatively from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000 per day. Arrangements for the same have been made at the public sector hotels — Mountview in Sector 10 and Shivalikview in Sector 17. A final call on the issue will be taken by the UT administrator VPS Badnore on Saturday.

The administration is also trying to rope in private sector hotels to provide quarantine/accommodation facility to NRIs from Chandigarh landing in Mohali or Amritsar.

Arun Kumar Gupta, principal secretary, home, said he will hold a meeting with private sector hotels on Saturday in this regard.” The hotels will have the option to provide accommodation as per the central government guidelines.

Parida, said, “We will mostly be getting students, or those whose visa has expired, or those who want to meet their old parents here. How many actually come depends on the number of flights allowed by foreign countries. The 14-day quarantine may dissuade them. Indian embassies abroad are coordinating.”

UT deputy inspector general (DIG) Shashank Anand has been designated as the nodal officer to coordinate with airport authorities and hotels for travel and quarantine of the NRIs.

UT administrator VPS Badnore directed that necessary care be taken for screening the foreign returnees, with complete health check during their stay in Chandigarh hotels.